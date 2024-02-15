Britt Addresses a Sewer Line Issue

The Britt City Council was asked by City Clerk Michelle Ibarra to look into a problem regarding a sewer line. Britt Public Works Director Vance Hagen laid out the problem before the board.

Hagen explained that the lines have been surveyed to pinpoint where the issues lie.

Hagen has also reviewed lines in the commercial park area.

Ibarra asked the council if they would be willing to have an analysis and proposal done on the lines.

The council agreed to having Bolton and Menk do the analysis and proposal.