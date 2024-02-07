MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo
Ernst: Actions Speak Louder Than Words
In the face of skyrocketing inflation and a world on fire, Americans deserve more than just empty rhetoric.
After President Joe Biden blew through the deadline to submit his budget and National Security Strategy, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) blasted him for failing to have a plan to end the crises facing Americans. She highlighted her new legislation to ensure the president announces his budget and national security before addressing Congress and the American people in his State of the Union.