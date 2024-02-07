Feenstra Votes to Impeach Secretary Mayorkas

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and released the following statement.

“I voted to impeach Secretary Mayorkas for his intentional failure to secure our border and protect our families. Under his watch, terrorists, drug traffickers, foreign nationals with dangerous ties to China, and millions of illegal immigrants have broken our laws and crossed our border – with no vetting at all. His dereliction of duty has proven catastrophic not only for communities along the border, but also our rural communities here at home in Iowa. Secretary Mayorkas’ unwillingness to close the border and defeat the drug cartels have left too many families mourning the death of a loved one to fentanyl and the opioid crisis. I have repeatedly called on President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas to enforce the laws on the books and restore order at our border. Those calls have fallen on deaf ears, which has reinforced my decision to impeach Secretary Mayorkas.”