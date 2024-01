Funeral Services for Wilma A. Sauer, 96, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson.

Burial will be held in Rice Lake Cemetery in Wells, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held at the church, Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM.

Oakcrest Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements.