Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls and Boys Scores from 12/19
Girls
#7 Forest City 67 Belmond-Klemme 30
Hayden Brown 13 points
Bethany Warren 12 points
Colette Loges 10 points
North Union 48 Lake Mills 36
GHV 44 Eagle Grove 16
#8 Bishop Garrigan 71 North Iowa 41
Central Springs 45 Northwood-Kensett 37
Nashua-Plainfield 42 Tripoli 21
Osage 53 West Fork 50
North Tama 36 North Butler 34
West Hancock 74 Newman Catholic 66
BOYS
Forest City 67 Belmond-Klemme 28
North Union 47 Lake Mills 43
Eagle Grove 53 GHV 40
Bishop Garrigan 72 North Iowa 46
Newman Catholic 53 West Hancock 43
Northwood-Kensett 77 Central Springs 51
Saint Ansgar 62 Rockford 46
Nashua-Plainfield 76 Tripli 39
North Butler 62 North Tama 35
OSage 75 West Fork 69