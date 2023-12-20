Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls and Boys Scores from 12/19

Girls

#7 Forest City 67 Belmond-Klemme 30

Hayden Brown 13 points

Bethany Warren 12 points

Colette Loges 10 points

North Union 48 Lake Mills 36

GHV 44 Eagle Grove 16

#8 Bishop Garrigan 71 North Iowa 41

Central Springs 45 Northwood-Kensett 37

Nashua-Plainfield 42 Tripoli 21

Osage 53 West Fork 50

North Tama 36 North Butler 34

West Hancock 74 Newman Catholic 66

BOYS

Forest City 67 Belmond-Klemme 28

North Union 47 Lake Mills 43

Eagle Grove 53 GHV 40

Bishop Garrigan 72 North Iowa 46

Newman Catholic 53 West Hancock 43

Northwood-Kensett 77 Central Springs 51

Saint Ansgar 62 Rockford 46

Nashua-Plainfield 76 Tripli 39

North Butler 62 North Tama 35

OSage 75 West Fork 69

 

 

 

