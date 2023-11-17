Sports
GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings Preseason
Class 1A
|
No.
|
School
|
2022-23 Record
|
1
|
North Linn
|
23-2
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
24-3
|
3
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
21-5
|
4
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
24-2
|
5
|
Woodbine
|
23-3
|
6
|
Riceville
|
23-2
|
7
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
17-7
|
8
|
East Buchanan
|
15-7
|
9
|
Earlham
|
18-5
|
10
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
26-1
|
11
|
Calamus-Wheatland
|
19-6
|
12
|
Marquette Catholic
|
15-8
|
13
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
|
16-8
|
14
|
Kingsley-Pierson
|
18-5
|
15
|
Exira-EHK
|
19-5
Class 2A
|
No.
|
School
|
2022-23 Record
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
26-1
|
2
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
24-1
|
3
|
Panorama
|
22-3
|
4
|
Iowa City Regina
|
21-5
|
5
|
Nodaway Valley
|
18-5
|
6
|
Westwood
|
21-2
|
7
|
North Mahaska
|
20-4
|
8
|
Treynor
|
21-3
|
9
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
20-5
|
10
|
Central Lyon
|
24-1
|
11
|
Hinton
|
20-4
|
12
|
Sioux Central
|
17-7
|
13
|
MVAOCOU
|
15-8
|
14
|
Kuemper Catholic
|
13-9
|
15
|
Hudson
|
16-8
Class 3A
|
No.
|
School
|
2022-23 Record
|
1
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
24-1
|
2
|
Solon
|
23-3
|
3
|
Benton Community
|
23-4
|
4
|
Des Moines Christian
|
21-4
|
5
|
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
|
18-7
|
6
|
Mount Vernon
|
16-8
|
7
|
Clear Lake
|
21-3
|
8
|
Harlan
|
14-8
|
9
|
Monticello
|
18-6
|
10
|
Algona
|
17-7
|
11
|
Forest City
|
14-10
|
12
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
13-10
|
13
|
Clarke
|
16-7
|
14
|
Unity Christian
|
18-6
|
15
|
Spirit Lake
|
11-12
Class 4A
|
No.
|
School
|
2022-23 Record
|
1
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
23-3
|
2
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
18-5
|
3
|
Ballard
|
19-4
|
4
|
Mason City
|
14-7
|
5
|
North Polk
|
23-3
|
6
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
16-7
|
7
|
Bishop Heelan
|
23-3
|
8
|
Humboldt
|
15-8
|
9
|
Carlisle
|
15-8
|
10
|
Le Mars
|
13-10
|
11
|
Central DeWitt
|
14-8
|
12
|
Xavier
|
16-8
|
13
|
Decorah
|
21-3
|
14
|
Maquoketa
|
13-10
|
15
|
Western Dubuque
|
5-19
Class 5A
|
No.
|
School
|
2022-23 Record
|
1
|
Johnston
|
24-2
|
2
|
Pleasant Valley
|
26-0
|
3
|
Dowling Catholic
|
20-5
|
4
|
Davenport North
|
21-3
|
5
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
18-7
|
6
|
Cedar Falls
|
15-7
|
7
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
15-9
|
8
|
Waukee
|
11-12
|
9
|
Sioux City East
|
17-5
|
10
|
Waukee Northwest
|
8-13
|
11
|
Southeast Polk
|
15-8
|
12
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
10-12
|
13
|
Ankeny
|
12-11
|
14
|
Waterloo West
|
22-2
|
15
|
Sioux City West
|
11-13