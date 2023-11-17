GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings Preseason

Thursday, November 16th

Class A State Championship Game West Hancock vs. Woodbury Central 12:45 PM KHAM/KIOW

Saturday, November 18th

North Dakota State Football at UNI 3:00 PM Airtime 4:05 PM Kickoff KHAM

University of Texas Football at Iowa State 5:00 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Kickoff KIOW

Sunday, November 19th

Grambling State Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 12:30 PM KIOW

UNI Men’s Basketball at South Florida 3:30 PM Airtime KHAM

Monday, November 20th

Southern University Women’s Basketball at Iowa State 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW

Tuesday, November 21st

Algona Girls Basketball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Newman Catholic Girls Basketball at Lake Mills 7:30 PM LM Video Stream

Iowa State Coaches Show following FC Basketball KIOW

Wednesday, November 22nd

UNI Men’s Basketball vs. North Carolina 10:30 AM Airtime 11:05 AM Tipoff KHAM

Thursday, November 23rd

Iowa State Men’s Basketball vs. VCU 3:30 PM Airtime 4:35 PM Tipoff KIOW

UNI Men’s Basketball vs. TBA 10:30 AM Airtime 11:05 AM Tipoff KHAM

Friday, November 24th

UNI Men’s Basketball vs. TBA 8:00 PM Airtime

Iowa State Men’s Basketball vs. TBA 4:30 or 7:00 PM Airtime KIOW

Saturday, November 25th

Iowa State Football at Kansas State TBA KIOW

McPherson Basketball at Waldorf University 12:45 PM KHAM