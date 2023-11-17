Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings Preseason

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: November 17, 2023
Class 1A
No.
School
2022-23 Record
1
North Linn
23-2
2
Newell-Fonda
24-3
3
Martensdale-St. Marys
21-5
4
Remsen St. Mary’s
24-2
5
Woodbine
23-3
6
Riceville
23-2
7
Council Bluffs St. Albert
17-7
8
East Buchanan
15-7
9
Earlham
18-5
10
Algona Bishop Garrigan
26-1
11
Calamus-Wheatland
19-6
12
Marquette Catholic
15-8
13
Coon Rapids-Bayard
16-8
14
Kingsley-Pierson
18-5
15
Exira-EHK
19-5
 
Class 2A
No.
School
2022-23 Record
1
Dike-New Hartford
26-1
2
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
24-1
3
Panorama
22-3
4
Iowa City Regina
21-5
5
Nodaway Valley
18-5
6
Westwood
21-2
7
North Mahaska
20-4
8
Treynor
21-3
9
Aplington-Parkersburg
20-5
10
Central Lyon
24-1
11
Hinton
20-4
12
Sioux Central
17-7
13
MVAOCOU
15-8
14
Kuemper Catholic
13-9
15
 Hudson
16-8
 
Class 3A
No.
School
2022-23 Record
1
Estherville-Lincoln Central
24-1
2
Solon
23-3
3
Benton Community
23-4
4
Des Moines Christian
21-4
5
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
18-7
6
Mount Vernon
16-8
7
Clear Lake
21-3
8
Harlan
14-8
9
Monticello
18-6
10
Algona
17-7
11
Forest City
14-10
12
Center Point-Urbana
13-10
13
Clarke
16-7
14
Unity Christian
18-6
15
Spirit Lake
11-12
 
Class 4A
No.
School
2022-23 Record
1
Dallas Center-Grimes
23-3
2
Clear Creek-Amana
18-5
3
Ballard
19-4
4
Mason City
14-7
5
North Polk
23-3
6
Waverly-Shell Rock
16-7
7
Bishop Heelan
23-3
8
Humboldt
15-8
9
Carlisle
15-8
10
Le Mars
13-10
11
Central DeWitt
14-8
12
Xavier
16-8
13
Decorah
21-3
14
Maquoketa
13-10
15
Western Dubuque
5-19
 
 Class 5A
No.
School
2022-23 Record
1
Johnston
24-2
2
Pleasant Valley
26-0
3
Dowling Catholic
20-5
4
Davenport North
21-3
5
Ankeny Centennial
18-7
6
Cedar Falls
15-7
7
West Des Moines Valley
15-9
8
Waukee
11-12
9
Sioux City East
17-5
10
Waukee Northwest
8-13
11
Southeast Polk
15-8
12
Cedar Rapids Prairie
10-12
13
Ankeny
12-11
14
Waterloo West
22-2
15
Sioux City West
11-13
