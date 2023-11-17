Winnebago County Approves Nativity Scene

It has become a tradition of sorts and a sure sign that Christmas in Winnebago County is coming. The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were approached about the possibility of setting up the annual nativity scene on the courthouse grounds. Doug Domokos of the Lake Mills Ministerial Association made the request to the board.

Domokos has now got some help in the project.

The display is not limited to the just the Lake Mills Ministerial Association according to Domokos.

The display is slated to go up in mid-December.