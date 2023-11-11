Registration Open for Integrated Crop Management Conference

The Integrated Crop Management Conference is set for Dec. 4-5 in a new location: The Meadows Events Center at Prairie Meadows in Altoona. The conference provides crop production professionals new information, research updates and the tools to prepare for 2024.

Now in its 34th year, the annual event is hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. This year’s conference features 35 workshops to choose from.

“The ICM Conference has always been a great opportunity for farmers, industry, ag retailers, agronomists and educators to network with each other and interact with their university specialists,” said Erin Hodgson, professor and extension entomologist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We are excited to offer a great program full of new information to prepare for 2024, including a strong slate of invited speakers.”

Speakers and discussion topics

Doug Jones, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will share updates on the EPA’s Endangered Species Act and pesticide efforts, as well as participate in a panel discussion to answer further questions.

Dennis Bowman, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, will share information on how drones are transforming aerial agriculture applications.

Daniel Kaiser, University of Minnesota, will provide a Minnesota view of iron deficiency chlorosis in soybean.

Alex Lindsey, Ohio State University, will share how early planting dates affect crop stands.

Brian McCornack, Kansas State University, will give updates on an insect pest currently on the move.

Dan Quinn, Purdue University, will review the effects of wildfire smoke and heat stress on corn.

Aaron Hager, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, will discuss better weed control in 2024.

“We are particularly excited to host representatives from the EPA and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to hear more about the EPA’s plans for meeting their Endangered Species Act obligations,” said Meaghan Anderson, extension field agronomist. “The panel discussion will be valuable for all attendees who apply pesticides or work with farmers who do in order to prepare for inevitable changes to labeling.”

Additional topics include weather and crop market outlooks, equipment and technology management, climate resilience, soil moisture status, conservation practices, farmland values, and weed and crop disease management updates.

The conference is approved for up to 14 continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers. The program is also approved for Iowa commercial pesticide applicator continuing education in categories 1A, 1B, 1C and 4 for 2023.

To register, visit the ICM Conference website at www.aep.iastate.edu/icm. Pre-registration is required to attend. Early registration is $250 and ends at midnight, Nov. 17. After Nov. 17, the fee increases to $300, and registrations will be accepted until midnight, Nov 27. No registrations will be accepted at the door.

For registration questions, contact ANR Program Services at [email protected] or 515-294-6429.