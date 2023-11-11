Local Deer are Getting Out onto Our Roads

Farmers are nearly done with the harvest and those empty fields mean thousands of deer are losing their hiding places and they’re scampering onto roads and into the paths of northern Iowa motorists. This is among the worst times of the year for car-deer collisions, and Iowa State Patrol Trooper Paul Gardner says they’ve already taken quite a toll this year.

Gardner says Iowans have likely heard the phrase, “Don’t veer for deer,” and he says it’s one they need to commit to memory and take seriously.

So, the odds finally caught up with you and you’ve hit a deer. What should you do next?

The incidence of car-deer crashes tends to rise around sunrise and sunset. Gardner suggests you use particular caution if you see a yellow “Deer Crossing” sign, as those are placed in areas the animals frequent.