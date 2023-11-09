Feenstra Wants a Passed Farm Bill Before 2024

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says he remains hopeful Congress will act on a new Farm Bill before the end of the year. Feenstra and some colleagues sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, urging action on the measure, what could end up being the first trillion-dollar Farm Bill. Feenstra also spoke with Pennsylvania Congressman G. T. Thompson, chair of the House Ag Committee, regarding the need to act. Feenstra says the bill’s critical components are hanging in the balance.

A “CR” is a continuing resolution, or a stopgap measure that extends the deadline. Feenstra, from Hull, says the flap over the House Speaker’s position delayed work on the Farm Bill and other important issues.

Feenstra says a one-year extension of the 2018 Farm Bill, which expired in late September, would be harmful to Iowa farmers and to certain programs.

Last week, Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn expressed confidence the House would avoid a one-year extension of the old farm bill.