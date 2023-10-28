State Snowplows are at the Ready

Parts of northwest Iowa may get a few inches of snow this weekend, and the Iowa Department of Transportation is preparing its fleet of snowplows, end loaders, and motor graders to keep thousands of miles of roads safe for the rest of us. DOT spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says when you start adding it all up, they cover a lot of ground.

Even if your area of the state is only expecting a dusting of snow, Hjelmstad says you’d be wise to familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s break-down equipment.

Before the foul weather arrives, he says it would also be a good idea to gather a few important things in your trunk or cargo area, especially if you’ll be hitting the road this weekend.

On average, the Iowa DOT uses more than 136,000 tons of salt and nearly 32-million gallons of brine each year to help maintain safe travel on the state’s primary highway system.