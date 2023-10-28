NIACC’s President Schultz Announces Retirement

The president of North Iowa Area Community College is announcing his retirement. Steve Schulz is a native of the Franklin County town of Geneva and he’s worked in the public education field for 40 years. Schulz predicts the state’s community colleges will be dealing with lower student counts in the years to come.

Schulz says younger people still need to consider pursuing careers in education.

The presidential search process will involve the formation of a search committee, while the NIACC Board of Directors is considering engaging with an executive search firm to identify potential candidates. Schulz is retiring in about eight months.