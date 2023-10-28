A Winter Preview May Arrive Today

Some trick-or-treaters in Iowa -could- be crunching through new-fallen snow this Halloween, though the forecast is still a bit shaky for the weekend. Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says some Iowa cities set record high temperatures on Tuesday in the low 80s, but a big cool-down arrived on Friday.

She says there’s at least a chance of falling flakes this weekend across much of Iowa’s northern half as a storm front arrives.

Winter doesn’t officially arrive until December 21st, a little under two months from now, but Carter says snowfall isn’t out of the question in October.

The long-range forecast says the cold weather is expected to stick around into early next week, before the next chance at a warm-up.