Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Winter Moves in on Area Fishing Spots

AREA WEATHER

Area Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Saturday Snow, mainly after noon. High near 32. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Saturday Night Snow likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50s. Water clarity is about 10 inches. Water levels are 14 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing over the rock piles and from shore in 2-5 feet of water. Anglers have also had success in the fish house in Town Bay. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up 7- to 8-inch bluegill near rock piles and isolated timber near shore. Try floating a bobber with live bait or a jig tipped with a minnow or plastic. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait near shallow rock piles and outcroppings. Walleye – Fair: Boat and shore anglers are picking up fish.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish near isolated brush and rock piles in 5-15 feet of water. Expect hore fishing action to pick up as water temperatures drop. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around woody or rocky structure along shore in 3-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait in 6-10 feet of water and near structure along the edge of the channel. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow/plastic or crankbaits near isolated rock and brush piles in deeper water, particularly along the edge of the channel. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch near isolated vegetation and shallow brush piles.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 2 feet below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats at the ramps.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. All walleye between 19- and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; and no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dip baits fished on the bottom near shore. Most fish are 3-6 pounds. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair: Most fish are 5- to 7-inches. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Water temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50s in most area lakes. Shoreline fishing action should continue to pick up. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Water clarity is around 2 feet. The lake level is about 13.8 inches low. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17- and 22-inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs or minnows along vegetation edges or the dredge cuts. Muskellunge – Fair: Fall is an excellent time to target muskie. There is a 40-inch minimum length on muskellunge in Iowa. Walleye – Fair: Walleye angling is improving. Try a jig and minnow near vegetation. Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use your electronics to find fish.

Crystal Lake

The courtesy docks have been taken out for the season. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or use a trolling motor to target suspended fish.

Rice Lake

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs or spinnerbaits.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Fair: Nice-sized bluegill are available. Drift fish or slow troll small baits across the mid-lake flats. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast jigs and spinnerbaits along vegetation. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fall is a good time to target perch. Use small jigs tipped with a piece of crawler.

Winnebago River

Water level is 4.49 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved deeper; anglers can find success fishing from docks or shore. Use a small hook and piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over weeds. Walleyes should start to move more shallow in the evenings as water temperatures drop.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll over vegetation with minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Black Bullhead – Good. Walleye – Fair: Expect the walleye bite to improve this week with falling water temperatures.

Spirit Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s, but are dropping. Wader and shoreline fishing should improve this week. Water levels are 6 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Fair: Many nice-sized fish have been seen lately. Use minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook and a small piece of worm from the docks. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Good: Leeches and minnows work well. Wader fishing off shore has been good. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers can be found; may need to be sorted for size.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Bass topwater bite has been good. Water levels are 3 inches below crest. Wader fishing for evening walleyes has been good. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Water levels have gone up with recent rains, but are still a few inches below crest. Area water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Anglers have found the most success fishing off rock points and the edges of weed lines. Shoreline wader fishing has been improving. Most courtesy docks are still in place. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are low. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a hook loaded with a crawler, chub, or frog. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies below dams. Use a hook tipped with a ring worm, twister tail, or nightcrawler. Walleye – Good: Try minnows on a bladed jig with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom of deeper water.

Decorah District Streams

Unannounced trout stream stocking continues through the end of October. Brown and brook trout are getting ready to spawn. Trout nests or redds are showing up in streams; avoid walking on these areas. Many trout streams run through public areas – hunting is in full swing. Brook Trout – Fair: The best brook trout streams are heavily vegetated, making fishing difficult. Try dabbling a fly through the narrow unvegetated runs or find deeper pools above beaver dams. Brown Trout – Good: Anglers may have to be more stealthy when approaching streams due to clear water. A variety of terrestrial insect patterns will work, especially crickets and grasshoppers. Rainbow Trout – Good: A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish if returning to water.

Lake Hendricks

Fish activity is increasing as water temperatures cool. Find fish near shore in the morning, moving to deeper water in the evening. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie in deeper water. Use a small jig tipped with a plastic tail or spinnerbait. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find catfish near woody structure. Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver near the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or spinnerbait. Slow your retrieval as temperatures drop .

Lake Meyer

Fish are more active with cooler water temperatures. Water is very clear. Evening bite is best. Black Crappie – Good: Use a small jig with a plastic tail or spinnerbait in deeper water. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber along rocky shoreline. Try fishing in deeper water in the evening, but near surface. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a spinner or crankbait with a slow retrieve in the evening.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels remain low. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies in deeper holes or near rock ledges. Use a small jig or crankbait. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait through deeper holes or near rock ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels remain low with minimal change in depth. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find fish near drop-offs, eddies, and rock ledges with a spinner or crankbait. Walleye – Good: Use a crankbait or jig tipped tipped with enough weight to get toward the bottom in deeper holes.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are cooling into the 50s. Clarity is good. Black Crappie – Good: Use tube jigs tipped with crappie nibbles off jetties. Also try trolling around the lake to find suspended fish. Bluegill – Good: Find gills off jetties or along rocky shoreline in the morning, moving to deeper water in the evening. Try tube jigs tipped with artificial attractants or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Trophy-sized catfish are abundant. Use a dead chub or squished minnow fished off the lake bottom near woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures. Use crankbaits toward evening.

Water levels on area rivers and streams remain low. Enjoy a beautiful fall weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s to 30s. Many hunting seasons are open. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.4 feet at Lansing and is expected to fall slightly. Water temperatures is near 55 degrees. Lansing Village Creek ramp conditions have improved with the slight rise in water. Large boat launching is not recommended. Boaters should avoid power loading; use caution and go slow when loading and unloading. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in rough sloughs in about 6 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers, live bluegill, or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Excellent: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Sauger– Good: Sauger have started to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 614.1 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to gradually fall next week. Water temperature is 58 degrees at Lock & Dam 9 in Lynxville. Use caution at Sny Magill due to low water. There is a scour hole below the concrete ramp and a rock mound behind the scour hole. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. There are several snags at the mouth of Sny Magill creek to avoid. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers, live bluegill, or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Sauger – Good: Sauger have started to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 5.5 feet at Guttenberg and is predicted to gradually fall. Use of the Guttenberg city ramps is not recommended; they are extremely shallow. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Water temperature is near 58 degrees. Expect temporary delays and closures during construction of ramp extensions at the Guttenberg city ramp. Call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156 for current ramp availability. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers or stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Sauger – Good: Sauger have started to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Try a 3-way rig on the wing dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Upper Mississippi River water levels have bumped up slightly, but remain low. Boaters should use caution to not back off end of ramps. Go slow when loading and unloading; ramps are very shallow. Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Water clarity is excellent. Weed die-off continues to make fishing a challenge. Panfish are moving to the mouths of backwaters. Walleye/sauger have started moving up to the dams.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is receding to 5.4 feet at Lock and Dam 11 at Dubuque and 8.0 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 56 degrees; water clarity is good. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Black Crappie – Good: Mixed reports of crappie catch; some anglers report it as good and are finding them in the usual brush piles while other anglers report fishing as poor. Bluegill – Excellent: Gills are still out in moderate current areas, but will soon move toward backwater habitats for the winter. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or above tree falls. Move often if you are not getting fish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use trot lines baited with live green sunfish or carp. Freshwater Drum – Good: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: As we move into the fall season, largemouth bass fishing will improve as they start feeding heavily on bass. Northern Pike – Good: Fishing for pike should pick up in the cooler weather. Use gaudy white spinners. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try fishing in strong current on wing-dams; use heavy jigs or one-eyes. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has picked up; expect a good fall season. Walleyes and sauger will transition to the tailwaters as the temperatures fall. White Bass – Excellent: Try minnows or small spinners in tailwater areas to catch abundant white bass. They have been seen blowing up minnows in tailwater areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: An occasional yellow perch has been reported; surveys show that their populations are very strong in the river.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at Lock and Dam 13 at Bellevue is low and receding to near 5.1 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 56 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps; it is very easy to back off the Bellevue City Boat Ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Mixed reports of crappie catch; some anglers report it as good and are finding them in the usual brush piles while other anglers report fishing as poor. Bluegill – Good: Gills are still out in moderate current areas, but will soon move toward backwater habitats for the winter. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stick bait or worms along rock piles. In the lower parts of the pool, concentrate in the stump fields or along the weed lines. Bigger cats may bite on cut bait; move often if fish are not biting. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing in moderate current areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try plastics along vegetation lines. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing should pick up this fall. Use gaudy white spinners. Rainbow Trout – No Report: The nuisance aquatic vegetation is starting to die back; the kids’ trout fishing pond will be restocked later this month when vegetation clears. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try fishing the tips of wing dams in stronger currents. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has picked up; expect a good fall season. Walleyes and sauger will transition to the tailwaters as the temperatures fall. White Bass – Good: White bass are biting in the tailwater areas and can be seen feeding on minnows. Watch for feeding gulls as they often will feed when white bass are chasing minnows. Yellow Perch – Good: Healthy 9-inch yellow perch were reported along vegetation lines and brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is receding to near 4.9 feet, 9.4 feet at Camanche, and 4.3 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 57 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Mixed reports of crappie catch; some anglers report it as good and are finding them in the usual brush piles while other anglers report fishing as poor. Bluegill – Good: Gills are still out in moderate current areas, but will soon move toward backwater habitats for the winter. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish can still be caught; many anglers are moving away from fishing for them. Look for current areas below 8 feet; use cut shad. Anglers are reporting some catfish being caught when they are bluegill fishing with bobbers and worms. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Need areas with moderate current flow; many areas around boat ramps can be good places to target drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try soft plastics along vegetation lines and brush piles. Northern Pike – Fair: Bite for pike should pick up this fall. Use gaudy white spinnerbaits Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of small fish; use light tackle. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has picked up; expect a good fall season. Walleyes and sauger will transition to the tailwaters as the temperatures fall. White Bass – Good: Try small spinners or jigs in the tailwater to catch abundant white bass and occasional hybrid white bass. Watch for feeding gulls which will follow white bass schools as they chase minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch are being caught with red worms along exposed vegetation lines; lots of small fish with an occasional keeper.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is receding to 5.3 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 57 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait around log jams or rock lines in water less than 8 feet deep. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig to catch abundant drum. Keep your fish on ice after catching; they make excellent table fare. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try throwing spinners along the rock lines in Pool 15. Lots of rock is available; need somewhat strong current to hold smallmouth bass. White Bass – Good: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas to catch feeding white bass and hybrids.

The River received a nice bump up, but now is receding and is still low. When boating, use caution to avoid backing trailers off the back of ramps. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats off trailer. Water temperatures are around 57 degrees. Good fishing continues throughout the district; enjoy the fall fishing season. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 5.22 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 5.3 feet over the weekend. Sauger – Slow: Reports of a few saugers being caught in Sylvan Slough; fishing has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows. Walleye – No report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With low water, look for fish towards the ends of wing-dams where there is more flow. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Bass – Fair: Try jigs and twister tails or in-line spinners. Cast around areas with current or up by the Arsenal and Power dams. White Crappie – Good: Use minnows under a bobber around brush at Sunset Marina.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.33 feet at Lock and Dam 16 at Muscatine and is forecast to reach 4.5 feet over the weekend. We have not received any information on tailwater fishing for this pool. Sauger – No Report: The bite should pick up as water temperatures drop. Look for fish below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With the low water levels, look for fish towards the tips of the wing-dams where there is more flow. Try crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 4.28 feet at Lock and Dam 17 in New Boston and has been rising slightly. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay fairly steady throughout the weekend. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Sauger – No Report: The bite should pick up as water temperatures fall. Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With the shallow water, try fishing towards the tips of the wing-dams where there is more flow. Use crankbaits or three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber around brush piles and snags in Huron Chute/Huron Island.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 1.81 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and has been rising the past few days. Tailwater stage is forecasted to stay fairly steady through the weekend. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Sauger – No Report: As water temperatures fall, the bite should pick up. Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Try crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber around brush piles.

Tailwater stages have been rising slowly with recent heavy rains. Main channel water clarity has been fair. Water temperature is around 57-58 degrees. We have not received much for tailwater fishing reports for walleye and saugers. Some crappies are starting to be caught in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 50s most mornings. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are out in deeper water along the edges of the trees. They are scattered in smaller schools; moving around is needed to find them. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are hanging around the habitat in 3-4 feet of water. Use bobber and worm or small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass are hanging out in the deeper water around the trees or coming into shallower water that’s not far from the edge of deeper water.

Emma Young Pond

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: 1000 rainbow trout will be stocked at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 21. Fairly easy access around the pond. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Belva Deer

Water clarity is 35 inches. Water temperature is in the upper 50s. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie fishing has been good in deeper water 8-10 feet down in the trees along the old creek channel and around the edges of the timber. The continued cooler weather might bring them in shallower after a while, but not yet. Channel Catfish – Fair: If the rain can generate some run-off, hit where that was happening. Work the rocks off the ends of the jetties and the dam with nightcrawlers and minnows. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Starting to pick up some of the bigger bass in the mornings. Work the upper end of the lake where the 6 inch rock was placed along the shoreline underwater. Bass like to work those areas for crawdads this time of year.

Lake Darling

Water temperature continues to drop; Thursday (10/19) was down to 56 degrees. Water clarity continues to improve as the phytoplankton dies back for the fall. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies remain out over the deeper water habitat. They are likely to stay there if the water temperature continues to drop. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are out on the rock piles with about 4-5 feet of water over them. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass fishing is picking up. Work the shallows that are in the sun, but not far from deeper water. Jigs with trailers or slow run crankbaits work best.

Lake of the Hills

This Saturday, Oct. 21 we are back to doing a fall trout release into this newly renovated lake. The trout will be stocked at 10 am. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Bluegill – Good: Don’t be surprised if you catch some 6- to 7-inch bluegills while fishing for the trout. Bluegills stocked last year are growing nicely. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: 2000 rainbows will be stocked with 200 being tagged for prizes. They should be ready to bite.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-50s. Lost Grove Lake has Eurasian Watermilfoil; be sure to clean all vegetation off your boat and trailer before leaving the boat ramp area. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are holding firm to deeper water. They are in smaller schools; you need to move fairly frequently to stay on the fish. Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegill in 3-4 feet of water around the edges of the flooded brush. The water is too cold for them to spawn; don’t look for bedding areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has picked up. Work the north shore along the rocks where they are feeding on crawdads and little green sunfish.

Marr Park Pond

The fall trout stocking is this Saturday, October 21 at 1 p.m.. This pond has very easy access around it and none too far from parking. Should be plenty of room to find a spot to fish. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: 1000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the Old Pond at Marr Park; 100 will be tagged for prizes.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 682.5 feet. Black Crappie – Good: Try bright jigs or minnows over brush or along rock bluffs. Most fish are 9- to 11-inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try trolling cut bait in the channel. Reports that bluegills or green sunfish have been better than shad due to the abundance of shad in the lake.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Most fish are 8- to 9-inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Many 2-4 pound fish were caught this week.

Grundy County Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Nice-sized fish are being reported; use small worms.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: 8- to 10-inch fish are starting to be picked up with the cooling weather.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish over deeper water. Minnows work best. Bluegill – Fair: Try worms under bobbers near the shoreline. Some bigger fish are out deeper. Channel Catfish – Good: Evening bite is best; use stink bait and worms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try squarebill crankbaits and plastics.

Kent Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing on top of or along the weeds; most fish are 12- to 15-inches.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is off; any size motor may be operated at 5 mph. Water temperatures are about 60 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows over brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the rock/wood or topwaters in the morning or evening. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits in 7-15 feet of water or cast to wind-blown rock banks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: There is some surface activity at sunrise/sunset; look for suspended fish or wind-blown banks during the day.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Water temperatures are about 60 degrees. The modern bathroom and fish cleaning station has been closed for the season. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing minnows over brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing shallower water. Lots of smaller fish with bigger fish mixed in. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or live bait along rock in 10-20 feet of water.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs/crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water. Walleye – Good: Use jigs/crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

Corydon Reservoir is closed for a park renovation. The campground and boat ramp are also closed.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows in the flooded timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles and along shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along structure and near shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs around submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs in small pockets in the vegetation and along its outer edges. Try areas around the rock jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or jigs along rip-rapped shorelines and around the rock jetties.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows in deeper water to catch suspended crappies. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around structure and along shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits or rubber worms in the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Rainbow trout will be stocked on Thursday, October 26th at 11 a.m. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 902.91 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Prairie Ridge boat ramp and campground are closed for the season. Bridgeview and Island View campgrounds are closed, but the boat ramps remain open. Island View dedication site boat ramp is closed due to low water, but Island View west ramp is open. . Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Try trolling small crankbaits to catch suspended crappie. Some crappies are still around docks; use jig and minnow combinations in those areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or nightcrawlers in areas with wind-blown shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching walleyes trolling shad mimicking crankbaits. Target areas with rock piles or depth variations. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers are catching hybrid striped bass trolling or vertically jigging over rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

Park visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup. Bluegill – Fair: Target submerged habitat and the shorelines using small jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs around the rock jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics along the rock jetties and the dam.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Its not a hot bite, but some walleye are being caught trolling shad imitating crankbaits or jigging shad imitating plastics in 12 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake. Find humps that come up to 3 to 6 feet from the surface.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Catch suspended crappies slowly trolling 2 inch or smaller twister tail jigs or live minnows 3 to 6 feet deep in the upper two thirds of the lake.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappies slowly trolling 2 inch or smaller twister tail jigs or live minnows in 3 to 6 feet of water in the upper two thirds of the lake.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies through October slowly trolling or drifting panfish plastics in arms off the main lake. Some of these include the South Overlook arm, Campetine Creek arm, and the Teter Creek arm.

For information on central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Rainbow trout will be stocked at 3 p.m. on November 1st. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – No Report: Use similar tackle used for crappies; small spinners, twister tails, and minnows work well.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – No Report: Greenfield has a good population of 9-inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Boat anglers are having success casting the shoreline.

Lake Anita

Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Slow: Slow troll open water areas to catch 9-inch black crappies. Sorting will be needed; there is a good year class of 6-inch fish. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill – Slow: Use a slow presentation with small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching bass around the road bed.

Orient Lake

Orient has a good fish population and should provide quality fall fishing opportunities. Black Crappie – No Report: Orient has good numbers of 9- to 10-inch fish. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills are 8- to 9-inches and in good body condition.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water temperatures are below 60 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers report catching black crappie slow trolling around structure. Best bite is the first 2 hours of daylight. Use bright colored jigs due to the stained water clarity. Fish average 11-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are picking up bluegill around the underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished near creek channels or along weed lines to catch black crappie up to 10.5-inches.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is currently 8 feet below normal pool. The lake will be up to 8 feet below normal pool for the rest of 2023.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with minnows fished in the flooded timber to catch black crappie up to 10-inches. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished in the flooded timber.

West Lake (Osceola)

Main boat ramps are closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperature is in the upper 50s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.