North Iowa Outdoors: Hogsback Shooting Range Hours

The Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to remind people that, beginning on Wednesday, October 4th, shooters at the Hogsback Shooting Range northwest of Lake Mills will need a permit to shoot there or about the permit process, they can contact the WCCB at either 641-565-3390 or at [email protected]. . In order to obtain a permit, people need to complete an online course and exam, then pay an annual permit fee. An annual permit costs $30 for an Individual and $35 for a Family (which includes all members living within the same household). A Lifetime Permit is also available for $500. Permitted shooters are allowed to take one guest with them when they shoot at the range.

The course and exam can be found on the Hogsback Shooting Range page of the WCCB web site: https://www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation/hogsback_target_shooting_range/. Once people complete the course and pass the test, the Board will send each applicant a link to pay for their permit. Once payment is received, the Board will email them their permit.

Hours at the Hogsback Shooting Range are Wednesday through Saturday, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. If anyone has any questions about the ran