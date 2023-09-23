North Iowa Outdoors: Fall Colors to Begin Shortly

Autumn brings a welcoming crispness to the air. Fun abounds statewide for those in search of color and good times outdoors.

From fall festivals to apple orchards, Iowa has many fall activities to celebrate local traditions and create memories with your family. Start planning your autumn excursions today with these great resources:

Travel Iowa – lists of apple orchards and pumpkin patches, must-visit fall attractions, fall festivals, scenic drives and more

lists of apple orchards and pumpkin patches, must-visit fall attractions, fall festivals, scenic drives and more MyCountyParks.com – attend a fun fall program for the whole family at a local county park

– attend a fun fall program for the whole family at a local county park Iowa State Park Passport– discover your new favorite parks, check in to track your progress and earn prizes.

Iowa DNR, through a partnership with the USDA Forest Service, is offering a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species for $25 each.

All Iowa residents can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at the following locations:

Tuesday, October 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Jefferson County Conservation (2003 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield)

Tuesday, October 10, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Waterloo Leisure Services (1101 Campbell Avenue, Waterloo)

Thursday, October 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Swan Lake State Park Nature Center (22676 Swan Lake Drive, Carroll)

Tuesday, October 17, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Fort Des Moines Park (7200 SE 5th St, Des Moines)

Submit an order form, available online, to reserve your trees.