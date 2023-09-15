Sports

HIGH SCHOOL XC: Forest City Sweeps Clear Lake Invite

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: September 15, 2023
by: Zach Raulie

Team Scores – Boys

1
Forest City
40
2 6 9 11 12 (14) (25)
2
Ames
58
3 7 10 16 22 (23) (31)
3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
65
1 4 5 21 34 (43) (50)
4
Clear Lake
133
15 17 32 33 36 (38)
5
North Butler Greene
166
8 18 39 48 53 (58) (72)
6
Eagle Grove
194
28 29 44 46 47 (61) (64)
7
Newman Catholic Mason City
195
13 35 40 51 56 (67) (69)
8
Humboldt
214
20 37 42 55 60 (63)
9
West Fork Sheffield
227
27 45 49 52 54 (59) (68)
10
Central Springs
265
19 30 70 71 75 (79) (82)
11
West Hancock Britt
319
41 62 65 74 77 (86)
12
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
323
26 66 73 78 80 (81) (84)
13
Belmond-Klemme
325
24 57 76 83 85

Individual Top 10 Boys

1
Zach Flatebo
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
16:42.1
PR • +1pts • #2693 • Yr: JR
2
Silas Gann
Forest City
17:11.0
PR • +2pts • #2666 • Yr: SO
3
Andrew Anderson
Ames
17:31.2
PR • +3pts • #2501 • Yr: SO
4
Connor Hammitt
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
17:33.3
SB • +4pts • #2695 • Yr: SR
5
Caleb Good
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
17:40.7
PR • +5pts • #2694 • Yr: JR
6
Ethan Bertram
Forest City
17:44.0
PR • +6pts • #2661 • Yr: SO
7
Hezekiah Johnson
Ames
17:46.1
+7pts • #2527 • Yr: FR
8
Trager Pecha
North Butler Greene
17:49.9
+8pts • #2922 • Yr: SO
9
Keagan Albertson
Forest City
17:50.9
PR • +9pts • #2659 • Yr: FR
10
Noah Williamson
Ames
17:52.6
SB • +10pts • #2552 • Yr: SR

Team Scores – Girls

1
Forest City
35
2 5 7 9 12 (27) (29)
2
Clear Lake
38
1 3 8 11 15 (16) (17)
3
Humboldt
87
4 18 20 21 24 (28) (35)
4
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
102
6 13 23 26 34 (37) (41)
5
Newman Catholic Mason City
129
10 19 22 38 40 (42) (53)
6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
139
14 25 31 33 36 (39) (54)
7
West Hancock Britt
200
30 32 45 46 47 (48) (49)
8
Clarksville
240
43 44 50 51 52

Individual Top 10 Girls

1
Addison Doughan
Clear Lake
19:06.5
SB • +1pts • #2630 • Yr: JR
2
Addison Voelker
North Butler Greene
19:23.8
PR • #2928 • Yr: FR
3
Bethany Warren
Forest City
20:07.9
+2pts • #2684 • Yr: JR
4
Anna Feuerbach
Clear Lake
20:21.9
PR • +3pts • #2633 • Yr: SR
5
Brynn Malo
Humboldt
20:51.3
SB • +4pts • #2774 • Yr: SO
6
Carmen Sharp
Forest City
20:58.0
PR • +5pts • #2682 • Yr: FR
7
Lila Powers
Saint Ansgar
20:58.8
PR • #2943 • Yr: SO
8
Katelyn Knoll
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
21:01.3
SB • +6pts • #2708 • Yr: SR
9
Zoey Holmes
Forest City
21:03.3
PR • +7pts • #2680 • Yr: SR
10
Rebekah Steinbron
Clear Lake
21:03.4
SB • +8pts • #2639 • Yr: JR

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: September 15, 2023
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button