HIGH SCHOOL XC: Forest City Sweeps Clear Lake Invite
Team Scores – Boys
1
Forest City
40
|2
|6
|9
|11
|12
|(14)
|(25)
2
Ames
58
|3
|7
|10
|16
|22
|(23)
|(31)
3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
65
|1
|4
|5
|21
|34
|(43)
|(50)
4
Clear Lake
133
|15
|17
|32
|33
|36
|(38)
5
North Butler Greene
166
|8
|18
|39
|48
|53
|(58)
|(72)
6
Eagle Grove
194
|28
|29
|44
|46
|47
|(61)
|(64)
7
Newman Catholic Mason City
195
|13
|35
|40
|51
|56
|(67)
|(69)
8
Humboldt
214
|20
|37
|42
|55
|60
|(63)
9
West Fork Sheffield
227
|27
|45
|49
|52
|54
|(59)
|(68)
10
Central Springs
265
|19
|30
|70
|71
|75
|(79)
|(82)
11
West Hancock Britt
319
|41
|62
|65
|74
|77
|(86)
12
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
323
|26
|66
|73
|78
|80
|(81)
|(84)
13
Belmond-Klemme
325
|24
|57
|76
|83
|85
Individual Top 10 Boys
1
Zach Flatebo
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
16:42.1
PR • +1pts • #2693 • Yr: JR
2
Silas Gann
Forest City
17:11.0
PR • +2pts • #2666 • Yr: SO
3
Andrew Anderson
Ames
17:31.2
PR • +3pts • #2501 • Yr: SO
4
Connor Hammitt
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
17:33.3
SB • +4pts • #2695 • Yr: SR
5
Caleb Good
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
17:40.7
PR • +5pts • #2694 • Yr: JR
6
Ethan Bertram
Forest City
17:44.0
PR • +6pts • #2661 • Yr: SO
7
Hezekiah Johnson
Ames
17:46.1
+7pts • #2527 • Yr: FR
8
Trager Pecha
North Butler Greene
17:49.9
+8pts • #2922 • Yr: SO
9
Keagan Albertson
Forest City
17:50.9
PR • +9pts • #2659 • Yr: FR
10
Noah Williamson
Ames
17:52.6
SB • +10pts • #2552 • Yr: SR
Team Scores – Girls
1
Forest City
35
|2
|5
|7
|9
|12
|(27)
|(29)
2
Clear Lake
38
|1
|3
|8
|11
|15
|(16)
|(17)
3
Humboldt
87
|4
|18
|20
|21
|24
|(28)
|(35)
4
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
102
|6
|13
|23
|26
|34
|(37)
|(41)
5
Newman Catholic Mason City
129
|10
|19
|22
|38
|40
|(42)
|(53)
6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
139
|14
|25
|31
|33
|36
|(39)
|(54)
7
West Hancock Britt
200
|30
|32
|45
|46
|47
|(48)
|(49)
8
Clarksville
240
|43
|44
|50
|51
|52
Individual Top 10 Girls
1
Addison Doughan
Clear Lake
19:06.5
SB • +1pts • #2630 • Yr: JR
2
Addison Voelker
North Butler Greene
19:23.8
PR • #2928 • Yr: FR
3
Bethany Warren
Forest City
20:07.9
+2pts • #2684 • Yr: JR
4
Anna Feuerbach
Clear Lake
20:21.9
PR • +3pts • #2633 • Yr: SR
5
Brynn Malo
Humboldt
20:51.3
SB • +4pts • #2774 • Yr: SO
6
Carmen Sharp
Forest City
20:58.0
PR • +5pts • #2682 • Yr: FR
7
Lila Powers
Saint Ansgar
20:58.8
PR • #2943 • Yr: SO
8
Katelyn Knoll
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
21:01.3
SB • +6pts • #2708 • Yr: SR
9
Zoey Holmes
Forest City
21:03.3
PR • +7pts • #2680 • Yr: SR
10
Rebekah Steinbron
Clear Lake
21:03.4
SB • +8pts • #2639 • Yr: JR