Walk for Alzheimers Successful in Mason City

Nearly 200 Northern Iowa residents participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, September 10 at NIACC in Mason City. Walkers helped raise $60,000 to fund the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising continues through the end of the year, so there is still time to donate at alz.org/walk.

This year’s Top Team is Team Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group – Mason City, led by Michael and Connie Wentworth, raised nearly $20,000. This year’s Top Walker is Sara Bucknam, and she raised nearly $5,500. She walked in memory of her Nan who passed from Alzheimer’s in December 2022.

The other top teams and walkers are:

Team MercyOne Rehab West Campus, led by Mel Gasca, raised over $8,800.

Team Sheryl’s Squad, led by Sarah Johnson and Gary Weiner, raised over $6,600 in honor of their mom/wife, Sheryl.

Team Captain of Memories Last Forever, Jane Fischer, raised $4,300.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 98,000 caregivers.