David Kramer, age 61 of Leland, IA passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at his home outside of Leland, IA.

A visitation for David will be held from 3:00-6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Forest City. A rosary service will begin at 6:00 PM

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 W. O Street Forest City, IA 50436, with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Lunch and fellowship will immediately follow the service.

Dave has requested that people not send flowers. Instead, he would like people to donate to one of the following in his memory: Scarville Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance, Pheasants Forever, or the National Wildlife Turkey Federation.