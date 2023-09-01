Hancock County Proposes to Sell County Farm

Hancock County is proposing to sell the county farm, an asset that the county obtained in 1897. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors recently approved Resolution 2023-034 for the proposed sale of the county farm located in section 28 and 29 of Garfield Township, of which, currently Hancock County taxpayers own.

Click here for Resolution: Document_230829_083047

The board is proposing to sell, by auction, approximately 176.7 acres, excluding the tracts of land already sold that formerly housed the Duncan Heights facility, plus retainage of county land that currently seats the new emergency management tower.

According to the resolution, Supervisors Jerry Tlach and Gary Rayhons consider it to be in the best interest of the citizens of the county, that the property be sold and the proceeds be used to build a county shed for the use and maintenance of county vehicles and roads. Supervisor Sis Greiman disagrees with the notion that it is in the public’s best interest.

At a recent board meeting, a concerned landowner exchanged his opinion with supervisor Jerry Tlach.

COUNTY PURCHASED EXHIBIT A FOR $200,000 IN EARLY 2021

In early 2021, the county purchased property at a cost of $200,000 with a vision in the future of building a new state-of-the-art county maintenance shed in Britt. Tlach now questions whether the county should own property after all.

VOTERS SAID NO TO $5.2 MILLION NEW MAINTENANCE BUILDING IN NOVEMBER 2021



2021-087 – Floor Plans 8-19-21 (1)

Around the start of the economic crisis in November of 2021, Hancock County voters said no to a $4.6 million bond referendum, to construct a $5,210,000 county maintenance shed. The ensuing conversation between Tlach and the citizen echoed that fact.

The public hearing on this resolution to sell the county farm will be held Tuesday, September 5th at 9:15am for all citizens to voice their opinions on the matter. If approved, the supervisors would select the auction company that they deem best serves the interests of Hancock County. Also, a reserved amount will be established by the board in closed session.