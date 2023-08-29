Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 8/29/23 (LIVE)

Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 (INTERACTIVE)

www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming/ (VIEW/LISTEN ONLY)

The meeting agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Consider for approval Public Purpose statement for retirement plaques.

4. Consider for approval final voucher for FM-CO95(83,84,85)—55-95.

5. Consider for approval Utility permit to Adam Lackore for tile installation in Forest 34.

6. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

7. Discussion regarding DD 37.

8. Consider for approval Reclassification of DD 37 and appoint Engineer.

9. Open Forum.

10. Consider for approval County claims.

11. Consider for approval Payroll claims.