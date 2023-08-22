Record Heat Moving into the Area

This could be the hottest week Iowans have endured in years, as near-record to record heat is likely. Forecasters say highs through Thursday will range from 95 to 105 degrees, with heat indices as high as 115. If the forecast holds, National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Ansorge says it will be the first time in a decade that August has had four or more consecutive days this hot in Des Moines.

Triple-digit temperatures are common in August, but he says highs are typically in the 80s by this late in the month. Southern California was just hit with its first tropical storm in more than 80 years, though it was a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean for a while. Ansorge says that’s one of the reasons temperatures will be near or above 100 degrees in Iowa most of this week, as the low-pressure system is pushing record high heat from the Southwest to the Midwest.

All of Iowa is under an excessive heat warning through at least Wednesday night, and relief may not come until Friday. The National Weather Service says this may be Iowa’s hottest string of consecutive days since 2013. The service predicts above-normal temperatures until September.