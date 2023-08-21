Ruby Mae (Hansen) Osier, 78, a Rowan area native, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, with her husband and life partner, Ed, at her side following a battle with heart related complications.

Public funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26th, at the United Church of Rowan. Pastor Nancy Hofmeister will be officiating. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery near Rowan. Public visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25th, at the United Church of Rowan. There will also be a one hour visitation prior to the funeral services at the church (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.). Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Rowan, the family, or the donor’s choice. The funeral service will be live streamed for those who may not be able to attend in person. Just LIKE the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page to view.

Ruby, the daughter of Howard R. and Adela (Schmidt) Hansen, was born September 18, 1944, in Belmond, IA. She grew up on the Hansen family farm southeast of Rowan and spent 74 of her 78 years of life on this farm.

Ruby was baptized in her childhood and attended Rowan Community Schools from kindergarten through the 11th grade. Upon consolidation with the Belmond School District, she continued her education at Belmond High School and graduated in the Class of 1962. During her school years, she participated in the high school vocal music programs, girls’ basketball, and was a cheerleader.

Ruby was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Ed Osier, on June 10, 1962, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA. Following their marriage, they spent a period of time living in Waterloo, Oelwein, and Cedar Falls, IA, before returning to the farm outside of Rowan. Ruby and Ed were blessed with two sons, Tom and Tony. Ruby loved and relished the roles of wife, mother and grandmother. She truly enjoyed any occasion that meant spending time in their presence. In the earlier years, she supported her boys in their various activities and interests. She watched them grow into adulthood having their own families. She was always up for lending a hand to Ed and Al in their farming whether it was drying corn, driving machinery, or other tasks. A favorite role she fulfilled, according to Ed and the boys, was bringing them delicious field lunches over the years. In addition to raising her family with Ed and helping on the farm, Ruby spent 30 years as a Postal Clerk for the United States Postal Service. She spent periods of time in this position at Rowan, Dows, Latimer, Belmond, Clarion, and other towns when the need arose and had a rural delivery route for a time.

Ruby very much loved the simple things including the solitude and serenity of farm life, relaxing over a good book, touring about in their classic cars, raising flowers, knitting and crocheting. Snowmobile adventures with family and friends found her on frozen trails and water ways of the area, as well as treks to Wisconsin. She even played winter golf at the Dows Country Club. An avid reader, Ruby was always up for a competitive game of Uno or other card games with her grandkids. In earlier years, she and Ed belonged to various card clubs. They also shared a mutual love for music and performed in the area as members of the band “Country Cousins.” Their sons would perform with the band from time to time. Tom and Tony, along with Ed, reflect fondly upon summer family vacations to various destinations which included camping and fishing trips. These trips included places such as Montana, Colorado, Yellowstone, the Black Hills and Canada, all places that Ruby and Ed continued to visit once their nest was empty. She and Ed shortened a few cold winters by traveling in their motorhome to Galveston, Mustang Island, and a favorite stop at the Shrimp Capital, Palacious, TX.

As Ruby’s health declined, she spent much of her time at home where Ed was a nurturing, dedicated, devoted husband to his love of over 61 years.

Her memory will be cherished and carried forward in the lives of her husband, Ed Osier, Rowan, IA; son Tom and his wife Shelley Osier, of Colo, IA; grandson, Corey and his children, Tenley and Macklin Osier, of Ankeny, IA; son Tony and his fiancé Jeannie Leeson of Welch, MN; grandson, Cole Osier, currently in the Air Force stationed in Florida. She is also survived by a sister, Lavonne Burgard of Kalispell, MT; sister-in-law Peg Hansen, Belmond, IA; an aunt and uncle, Bobbi and Jack Freese of Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her parents, and her brother Allen Hansen.