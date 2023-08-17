The Heat is Coming to the Area This Weekend

North Iowans are being warned about a late summer heat wave that’s approaching for the weekend. The past few evenings have felt almost like fall with lows in the 50s and 60s, but National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Martin says daytime high temperatures will be climbing again very soon.

Many of Iowa’s crops are at critical growth stages and Martin says there’s very little chance for rain, well into next week.

With high temps likely climbing into triple digits this weekend, Martin says it’s certainly possible the weather service will issue heat advisories, or even extreme heat warnings.

The long-range forecast indicates those high temperatures will last at least as far as next Tuesday, with the prediction of 95 degrees that day in Des Moines.