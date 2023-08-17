Unemployment Levels Remain Steady

The state unemployment rate held steady at 2.7% for the third straight month in July. Iowa Workforce Development spokesperson Jesse Dougherty says the number of people entering the workforce continues to increase.

He says the workforce participation has steadily worked its way back since the pandemic.

Some economists say they see concern among businesses about ongoing inflation and the state of the national economy. Dougherty says that is an issue in Iowa as well.

The service industries saw some losses in July.

The demand for employees continues to be strong, so when something like the recent closing of a trucking company happens, those 180 workers can often be absorbed into other companies.

Total nonfarm employment has gained 14,400 jobs since last year. Education and health care gained the bulk of those jobs.