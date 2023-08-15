Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE) 8/15/23

Participants can use the Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 (INTERACTIVE) Participants can view the meeting live by clicking here: www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming

The agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Consider for approval contract with Larson Contracting for Public Health Building

Addition.

3. Consider for approval proposal for construction testing services by Chosen Valley

Testing for Public Health project.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Consider for approval agreement with NoRISC for safety services.

6. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

7. 9:30 A.M. Public Hearing for DD 89 Improvement project.

8. Consider for approval DD 89 Improvement project.

9. Discussion, with possible action, Water and Sewer Grant Application.

10. Discuss EMS Project Coordinator position.

11. Open Forum.

12. Consider for approval Payroll claims.