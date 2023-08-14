Wright County Board of Supervisors (LIVE) 8/14/23

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Review and act on liquor license for Nik’s Tipsy Trailers near Eagle Grove.

7. Review and act on the Agribusiness Park Maintenance Agreement.

8. 9:15 a.m. Hear update on tabled agenda item from July 31 st and August 7 th on Petition for Repair

in DD #36, Sub 1 Lateral A involving Railroad property.

9. 9:30 a.m. Discuss and act on tabled agenda item from August 7 th to consider second and final

reading of proposed Ordinance No. 66, An Ordinance Repealing and Replacing Wright County

Ordinance No. 18, An Ordinance to Protect and Regulate Secondary Road Right-of-Way, and

Enacting a New Right-of-Way Control Ordinance to Regulate Certain Uses and Occupancies of

County Right-of-Way.

10. Discuss and act on tabled agenda item from August 7 th to consider Resolution 2023-33 setting fee

schedule for right-of-way occupancy and use permits, right-of-way work permits, entrance,

permits to perform work in the county road right-of-way, and right-of-way inspections.

11. 10:00 a.m. Hold DD #107, Lateral #1 landowner informational meeting concerning a work order

for repair to a drainage ditch crossing on private property.

12. Old Business.

13. New Business.

14. Update on meetings.