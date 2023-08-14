Worth County 4-H Champion Team Albert Lea 2023

The Worth County 4-H General Livestock Judging Team were named champions at the Freeborn County Fair in Albert Lea, Minnesota recently. Team members pictured left to right are; Coach, Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson, Adylyn Petersen, Layla Scarlett, Owen Binnebose, Lloyd Heggestad and Henry Hanson. Adylyn Petersen was the Grand Champion overall judge with Lloyd receiving Reserve Grand Champion honors, Layla finished in 4th place and Henry competed for 7th place.