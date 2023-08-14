Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Larson, age 79 of Leland, Iowa, passed away at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 113 5 th Ave. E. in Leland, Iowa with Lay Minister Sondra Nelson officiating.

Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until service time at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org/

