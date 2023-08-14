Iowa 4 North of Iowa 9 in Estherville Will Close on Wednesday

If you travel on Iowa 4 north of Iowa 9 in Estherville you need to be aware of a road closure beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 16 until Monday, Oct. 12, weather permitting, that may slow down your trip.

While Iowa 4 is fully closed, you will follow a marked detour route that uses Iowa 9, North 4th Street, and 7th Avenue North.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.