Post Your Vacation Photos After Your Vacation Say Experts

It’s mid-summer and many north Iowans are on vacation, and while you might be tempted to share fun photos with friends on social media, Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons says you’d be wise to resist that urge.

He reminds, just because you -can- upload photos to the internet from anywhere using a smart phone doesn’t mean you should, as it shows the world you’re not home.

Even those thousands of RAGBRAI riders who want to crow about their accomplishments this week should probably hold off until the ride is over before putting pictures on social media.