Kossuth County Debates Potential EMS Litigation Issues

Area counties are concerning themselves with hiring volunteer emergency services volunteers to respond to emergency calls in the county. At issue is the possibility for litigation if something is not done correctly using an AED Defibrillator during the call.

Kossuth County Fourth District Supervisor Kyle Stecker explained that he felt proper protections are in place to absolve volunteers from litigation in what is called the Good Samaritan Law.

Second District Supervisor Jack Plathe explained that the possibility is there for a lawsuit to be brought against the volunteer.

Emergency Management spoke up during the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting and agreed with Plathe about the possibility of a lawsuit.

The county tabled the matter for future discussion.