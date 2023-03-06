Wright County Examines County Nature Trails

Supervisors in Wright County wanted to find out how the nature trails in the county were and what projects were on the table. Raejean Chapman with the Trails Committee explained that there were a number of items that the committee was examining and acting on.

The Trails Committee was very busy trying to secure funding for a trail near the Clarion Goldfield Dows High School.

Constructing and maintaining trails can be very expensive, especially when some of the land has either not been developed or is owned by other entities. The grant will come in very handy according to Chapman.

Surveys will need to be conducted and final plans drawn up, but for now, there remains the purchasing of land according to Thompson.

The project may take a little longer to complete but it will complement the list of trails open in Wright County for area residents.