Special Weather Statement SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Franklin County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Wright County Examines County Nature Trails

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: March 3, 2023

Supervisors in Wright County wanted to find out how the nature trails in the county were and what projects were on the table. Raejean Chapman with the Trails Committee explained that there were a number of items that the committee was examining and acting on.

The Trails Committee was very busy trying to secure funding for a trail near the Clarion Goldfield Dows High School.

Constructing and maintaining trails can be very expensive, especially when some of the land has either not been developed or is owned by other entities. The grant will come in very handy according to Chapman.

Surveys will need to be conducted and final plans drawn up, but for now, there remains the purchasing of land according to Thompson.

The project may take a little longer to complete but it will complement the list of trails open in Wright County for area residents.

 

 

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: March 3, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button