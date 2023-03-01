Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 3A, 4A, and 2A state tournament results
Class 3A
#6 Sioux Center 79 #3 West Marshall 51
Semifinal matchups
#8 Vinton-Shellsburg vs. #4 Benton
#2 Solon vs. #6 Sioux Center
Class 4A
#1 Dallas Center-Grimes 57 #8 Glenwood 39
#4 Ballard 58 #5 Decorah 44
#2 North Polk 61 #7 Clear Creek Amana 30
#3 Bishop Heelan 63 #6 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 37
Semifinal Matchups
#1 DCG vs. #4 Ballard
#2 North Polk vs. #3 Bishop Heelan
Class 2A
#1 Dike-New Hartford 68 #8 Aplington-Parkersburg 34
#4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 60 #5 Regina Cathoic 39
Semifinal Matchup
#1 Dike-New Hartford vs. #4 Sibley-Ocheyedan