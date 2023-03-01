Sports

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 3A, 4A, and 2A state tournament results

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: March 1, 2023

Class 3A

#6 Sioux Center 79 #3 West Marshall 51

Semifinal matchups 

#8 Vinton-Shellsburg vs. #4 Benton

#2 Solon vs. #6 Sioux Center

Class 4A

#1 Dallas Center-Grimes 57 #8 Glenwood 39

#4 Ballard 58 #5 Decorah 44

#2 North Polk 61 #7 Clear Creek Amana 30

#3 Bishop Heelan 63 #6 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 37

Semifinal Matchups

#1 DCG vs. #4 Ballard

#2 North Polk vs. #3 Bishop Heelan

Class 2A

#1 Dike-New Hartford 68 #8 Aplington-Parkersburg 34

#4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 60 #5 Regina Cathoic 39

Semifinal Matchup

#1 Dike-New Hartford vs. #4 Sibley-Ocheyedan

 

