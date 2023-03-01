Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Full state tournament field is set
The final Class 3A and all of the Class 4A substate games were played last night. The full brackets for all four classes can be found here.
Class 3A
Newton 60 Solon 46
Class 4A
Valley 66 Waterloo West 41
Pleasant Valley 54 Dubuque Senior 51
Norwalk 64 Sioux City East 58
Waukee Northwest 73 Des Moines Roosevelt 62
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 76 North Scott 48
Ames 67 Linn-Mar 49
Waukee 49 Dallas Center-Grimes 38
Ankeny Centennial 54 Cedar Falls 47
