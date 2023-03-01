HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Full state tournament field is set

The final Class 3A and all of the Class 4A substate games were played last night. The full brackets for all four classes can be found here.

Class 3A

Newton 60 Solon 46

Class 4A

Valley 66 Waterloo West 41

Pleasant Valley 54 Dubuque Senior 51

Norwalk 64 Sioux City East 58

Waukee Northwest 73 Des Moines Roosevelt 62

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 76 North Scott 48

Ames 67 Linn-Mar 49

Waukee 49 Dallas Center-Grimes 38

Ankeny Centennial 54 Cedar Falls 47

