Ice Fishing Tournament Cancelled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has cancelled the ice fishing tournament that was scheduled for this Saturday. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls released the following statement,

“Unfortunately, due to poor road conditions at Thorpe Park, as well as poor ice conditions on Lake Catherine, we are going to have to cancel Saturday’s Lake Catherine Ice-Fishing Contest. The rain yesterday, as well as the warm temperatures predicted for Saturday, will make driving and parking very difficult at the park and ice conditions on the lake unpredictable. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes, but we’ll try again next year!”