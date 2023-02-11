Winnebago County Explores Road Paving Project

The Winnebago Secondary Roads Department is looking into several paving projects that will make roads safer and last longer. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders explained that some of these roads will be getting a micro surfacing application.

One of these projects has already been assigned to a contractor for work.

Meinders stated that there are other projects which are planned.

Micro surfacing is a specialized road covering process which comes at a reduced cost to the county.

The projects are part of a five-year secondary road plan Meinders submitted to the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors.