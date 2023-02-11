Officials Warn to Have A Designated Super Bowl Driver

To keep motorists safe during Super Bowl LVII, The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is teaming up with Iowa law enforcement to remind football enthusiasts, Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If you plan to drink alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you’re hosting a party, take care of your guests.

In 2021 over 13,700 drivers were arrested for OWI in Iowa. The average cost of an OWI is $5000 (including fines, fees and insurance increase). The average cost of a Super Bowl Ticket is $5000. Pick the winning ticket!

Before choosing to drink, choose your team’s MVP – A sober designated driver. If you’re hosting a party; serve food, non-alcoholic beverages, stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter and take keys from anyone who has too much to drink.

You can’t be a Monday Morning Quarterback if you’re behind bars… or worse. Make plans and enjoy the game!