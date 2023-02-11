North Iowa Outdoors: DNR to Discuss Hunting in Public Forums

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes, and address other topics as requested.

“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meetings are open to the public. Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

Meeting date, time and location

DeWitt, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., DeWitt Community Library, 917 Fifth Avenue

Waverly, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W Bremer Avenue

Bloomfield, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Wapello County Conservation Board Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Hwy. 63

Creston, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room, Southern Prairie YMCA, 1201 West Townline Street

Des Moines, Feb. 21, 6:45 p.m., Des Moines Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway

Lake View, Feb 21, 6:30 p.m., Speaker Park Shelter House, 418 North Blossom Street

Perry, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Forest Park Museum Building, 14581 K Avenue

Toledo, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Otter Creek Lake & Park Nature Center, 2283 Park Road

Algona, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., Waters Edge Nature Center, 1010 250th Street

Okoboji, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Maser Monarch Lodge, 22785 Nature Center Road

Onawa, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Lewis and Clark State Park visitor center, 21914 Park Loop

Ventura, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Iowa DNR Wildlife Office, 15326 Balsam Avenue

Chariton, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Chariton Community Center Rooms A & B, 502 North Main Street

Council Bluffs, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Fish and Game Club, 531 Comanche St.

Decorah, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Franklin W. Olin Building, Room 102, Luther College, 700 College Drive, next to the Prues Library

Dubuque, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., EB Lyons Nature Center at Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road

Iowa City, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Johnson County ISU Extension Office, 3109 Old Hwy. 218 South

Wapello, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., Langwood Education Center, 14019 H Ave.

Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or [email protected], and advise of specific needs.