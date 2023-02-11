Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Weekend Weather Perfect for Ice Fishing

The weekend weather forecast is perfect for ice fishing. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with the actual high around 38 degrees. The wind chill will bring it down to 5 degrees at times. Those heading out on Sunday will see the same conditions, only the wind chill will be in the twenties at times.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice thickness is 7 inches at the boat ramp.

Black Hawk Lake

Ice thickness is around 12 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp with several inches of snow/slush. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair: Bigger fish are 10- to 12-inches. Use minnows and waxworms on a jig. Bluegill – Fair: Bite is slow to fair; catch fish up to 6- to 8-inches. Use waxworms. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a walleye with minnows and leeches. Best bit is morning and around sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting is needed; fish up to 12 inches are being picked up on waxworms and small minnows fished in 4-6 feet of water between Gunshot Hill and Denison Beach area.

Black Hawk Pits

Ice thickness is 10 inches off the boat ramp.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice conditions are variable. Use caution and check ice thickness often. There are still thinner areas around standing trees and some areas near shore. The thickest ice is around 10-12 inches near the north boat ramp. Ice on the south end of the lake is thinner and more variable. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappie in 20-30 feet of water with minnows and spoons. A few fish are also being picked up using waxworms on various colored jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are having luck on the north end of the lake; sorting is needed. Most fish are being picked up using spikes fished near the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye. Bite is hit-or-miss. Use minnows and a jigging spoon. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Use a small hook or jig tipped with either a minnow, a piece of crawler, or small powerbaits fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

The thickest ice is up to 15 inches. Conditions are variable and can change quickly from one area to another on this lake; check ice thickness often as you move. There are areas of thin ice near the big island and at a several seams. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye along the dredge cuts on the east side in about 10-14 feet of water using spoons and minnows. Some have had luck in 5-6 feet of water during low light hours. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers are getting the numbers, but sorting is needed. Keepers are 8- to 9-inches. Try a small jig and waxworm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow. Anglers are picking up good numbers along dredge cuts; sorting is needed.

Most lakes in the area have 6-15 inches of ice. The winter aeration system in Town Bay (westernmost bay) of Black Hawk Lake is in operation. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 18 inches. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. The daily limit is 3 with no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a small minnow near vegetation in 6 to 8 feet of water. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with spikes in 2 to 4 feet of water. Best bite is early morning and near sunset. Walleye – Slow: Use a jigging spoon tipped with a minnow head in 6 to 8 feet of water near vegetation. Best bite is low light periods and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Slow: Stay mobile to find fish. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try live bait and jigs near vegetation. Use a bigger bait to avoid the small fish.

Crystal Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 18 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with bait near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Fair:

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 18 inches. Bluegill – Slow. Yellow Perch – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with bait near vegetation.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 0 to 18 inches. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig tipped with waxworms near vegetation. Best bite is early morning and sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Upper Pine Lake

Ice thickness is 10 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig and minnow. Best bite is after sunset.

Winter aeration systems are running at Clear Lake, Crystal Lake, Rice Lake and Silver Lake. For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is around 19+ inches in most areas. Deeper snow coverage has made getting around slightly more difficult in some areas. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows are working well; some sorting may be needed.

Five Island Lake

Use caution; the lake aerator has been started up in Town Bay. Yellow Bass – Good.

Ingham Lake

Ice thickness is 19+ inches. Use caution; there is an open hole in the lake with the aerator in use. Walleye – Fair:

Lost Island Lake

Ice thickness is around 20+ inches in most places. Black Crappie – Good. Walleye – Good.

Minnewashta Lake

Ice thickness is 20+ inches. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Ice thickness is around 19+ inches. Use caution; the lake aerator is in use. This creates an open hole on the east side of the lake. Walleye – Good: Best bite is at dusk.

Spirit Lake

The lake is entirely iced over with 20+ inches in most places. The best ice is on the south end and Anglers Bay. Most accesses are clear of heaves and snow. Black Crappie -Good. Walleye – Good: Best bite is around dusk. Yellow Perch – Good: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is 19+ inches at Emerson Bay and Haywards Bay, and 17+ inches at Triboji. West Okoboji is relatively free of any major heaves or hazards. The bluegill bite in Little Emerson Bay and out from Triboji has been good. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

Most lakes have 17+ inches of ice. There is heavy snow cover on most areas, making getting around in less capable vehicles very difficult. The forecast calls for colder temperatures, snow, and increased winds. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

About 18-30 inches of ice is covering wind-blown snow on the impoundment. Use caution in areas with current. Check ice thickness often. Most activity is around Carvel, Howards Woods and the beach area around the campground. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with minnows, spikes and waxworms; find deeper water with little current. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegills in backwaters. Use a small jig tipped with waxworm or spike. Walleye – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows near evening.

Decorah District Streams

Don’t forget to buy your 2023 trout fee. Brook Trout – Fair: Use midge, minnow or leech patterns for fish looking to get more bang for their effort. Brown Trout – Good: Try fishing around an undercut bank or similar structure. Cloudy days and off-color water are a perfect mix for catching brown trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Rainbow trout spawn is on. Their colors are becoming brighter. Hatchery holdovers remain in the stream teasing anglers. Use small spinnerbaits or hair jigs floating past structure.

Lake Hendricks

Ice thickness is about 14 inches with snow on top. Fish activity is picking up. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing the reefs and around stumps. Bluegill – Fair: Find gills around rock reefs and drop-offs. Use a spike or waxworm about a foot off the bottom.

Lake Meyer

Ice thickness is about 10+ inches with snow on top. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing about 4 to 5 feet off the bottom near dark. Bluegill – Fair: Lots of lookers, but some will take a small jig tipped with a spike or waxie. Find fish around brush piles.

Volga Lake

Ice thickness is about 8-10 inches with about 2 inches of snow on top. Bluegill – Fair: Find gills around pallet beds or brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike.

A front passes through Thursday into Friday bringing snow and cold temperatures; warming to the mid-30s for the weekend. Parking lots on wildlife management areas aren’t plowed; use care when parking on roadsides. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Cedar River; the river should open up with the warm extended forecast. Walleye – Slow: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching panfish; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success Bluegill – Slow: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

No reports on the Maquoketa River at this time. The river is clear and should open up with the warm extended forecast. Walleye – No Report: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

The river should open up with the warm extended forecast. Walleye – Slow: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

South Prairie Lake

No reports; decent sized bluegill are available. Bluegill – No Report: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The river should open up with the warm extended forecast. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

With the warm extended forecast, the interior rivers should open up providing some walleye opportunities. Lakes in the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area have been slow to fair for panfish. Ice averages are around 6 inches; use caution and check ice thickness often. Trout streams are in excellent condition. For further information contact your local bait shop for the most recent up-to-date information. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.0 feet at Lansing and is steady. Use caution with the snow cover around the ice edges; avoid crossing areas with current. Anglers are moving often with late afternoon bite better at Shore Slough. Black Crappie– Slow: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Slow: Ice anglers are sorting for larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Sauger – No report: Try vertical jigging with a minnow in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Walleye – No report: Bottom bounce a jig with twister tails in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Slow: Try Shore Slough near Lansing or Village Creek ramp area to catch perch in the dredge cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is up slightly at 614.2 feet at Lynxville. The late afternoon bite has been better. Use caution with the snow cover around the edges; avoid crossing ice in areas with current. Crossing Johnson Slough at Sny Magill is not recommended. Avoid the ramp area at Bussey Lake; enter at the upper end on the island road. Black Crappie – Slow: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Slow: Ice anglers are sorting for the larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Northern Pike – Slow: Reports of nice pike near the Greymore area. Yellow Perch – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with a waxworm in the vegetation along deeper backwater dredge cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is near 6.2 feet at Guttenberg. Water temperature is 33 degrees in the channel. Reports of late afternoon bite at Zollicoffers. Avoid thin ice and slush in the creek area. Black Crappie – Slow: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Varied reports at Mud Lake and Bertrum Lakes. Anglers are moving often and sorting. Northern Pike – Fair: Reports of anglers catching northern pike on tip-ups/tip-downs in marina areas. Yellow Perch – Slow: Ice anglers are picking up some nicer perch.

Upper Mississippi River levels are fluctuating slightly. Warmer temperatures and precipitation will cause ice conditions to deteriorate. Check ice conditions before you go. The fish are in their mid-winter lull. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is steady at 5.7 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 8.3 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 33 degrees; the water is clear. Ice fishing is occurring in most marina areas. Ice conditions are variable and will change after the recent rains; use caution. Bluegill – Good: Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. The edges of the ice in backwaters are poor; use caution, the ice is sketchy. Lots of small fish are being reported nearly everywhere with some nicer fish mixed in. Sauger – Good: If you can get out from the Olearys side, some sauger are being caught. Ice flows may be an issue after recent rains. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 5.9 feet at Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue and is steady. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is around 33 degrees. The City of Bellevue Ramp is open, but ice flows may occur. Ice fishing has been reported on Pool 13, but ice conditions are variable due to recent rains; use caution. Bluegill – Good: Ice is reported as sketchy; some fishing is occurring. Recent rains may play havoc with ice conditions. Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The Bellevue kids trout pond is open and vegetation free. It is a nice safe place to fish with kids on warmer winter days. If you plan on keeping fish please only keep two fish per child. Sauger – Good: The tailwater has opened up at Bellevue, but can be subject to ice flows. Small sauger are being reported on jig and minnow rigs. Ice flows at times have been in front of the ramp, making launching difficult. Walleye – Good: Many small walleye and an occasional keeper are being reported. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is study at 4.9 feet,9.5 feet at Camanche, and 4.7 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is near 33 degrees. Ice flows were reported at some ramps; they might not always be usable. The 30th avenue ramp in Clinton is closed. Ice fishing conditions are reported a sketchy. Bluegill – Good: Ice is reported as sketchy; use caution. Some fishing is occurring. Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. Recent rains will play havoc with ice conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 4.5 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is 33 degrees. Bluegill – No Report: Not a lot of ice angling goes on in Pool 15 as true backwater areas are not present in this pool. Some fishing can occur in the marinas and above the dam at LeClaire; we have received no reports. The ice is in poor condition.

Ice fishing is occurring; ice is covered with snow and can be sketchy at times. Recent rains may put a damper on ice fishing in backwaters and may cause ice flows in the main channel. Many district ramps are open, but ice flows are present near ramps. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 5.46 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 7.1 feet over the weekend. As of Feb. 8th, the Marquette St. boat ramp was open. Unsafe ice conditions with recent rains, warmer weather and rising river levels. Sauger – Fair: Some sauger were being caught below the Lock and Dam and in Sylvan Slough Prior before the rain. Try vertical jigging with minnows. Walleye – Fair: Some walleyes were being caught below the Lock and Dam and in Sylvan Slough before the rain. Try vertical jigging with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.26 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to reach 6.0 feet by Sunday. The boat ramps at Muscatine were open as of Feb. 9th and the dock was in. Unsafe ice conditions with recent heavy rains, warmer weather and rising river levels. Sauger – Slow: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling stickbaits. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling stickbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 4.8 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 7.2 feet by Sunday. The Toolsboro ramp is open; there is still some flow ice coming down the channel. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been hit-or-miss. Unsafe ice conditions with recent heavy rains, warmer weather and rising river levels. Sauger – Slow: Fishing for saugers below the dam has been hit-or-miss. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling stickbaits. Walleye – Slow: Fishing for walleyes has been hit-or-miss. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling stickbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 2.47 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 4.5 feet by early next week. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool this week. Unsafe ice conditions with recent heavy rains, warmer weather and rising river levels.

Tailwater stages are forecast to start to rise with recent heavy rains. Boat ramps are opening back up with the warmer weather. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers. Main channel water clarity has been fair, but conditions may change with the rain. Unsafe ice conditions with recent heavy rains and warm weather. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Unsafe ice; ice fishing is not recommended. Rain on already thin ice. Bluegill – Slow: A few anglers were fishing the park ponds. The pond ice thickness is about 4 inches.

Lake Belva Deer

Ice fishing is not recommended; poor ice conditions after heavy rains and snow. Bluegill – Slow: The few anglers that have been out have kept confined to the campground bay; no activity out further than that.

Lake Darling

Unsafe ice; ice fishing is not recommended. Open water areas mixed with standing water/ slush on the ice makes it hard to see the ice conditions.

Lost Grove Lake

The edges of the ice are getting weak again; use caution getting on the ice. Bluegill – Slow: Entering the late ice part of the ice fishing season. The bite is slowing down. Try waxworms fished near the bottom in 16 to 18 feet of water.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The ice is variable; areas with higher current are unsafe.

Diamond Lake

Ice conditions are deteriorating. Ice thickness is 4-6 inches with some soft spots and open water on the shorelines. Use caution and check ice thickness often. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 9-inches with a few larger ones mixed in. Bluegill – Fair.

Hannen Lake

Ice thickness is 5-6 inches; use caution on the edges and watch for soft spots. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Slow.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Ice thickness is 6-7 inches on most of the lake; edges are soft. Remember, no ice is safe ice. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Use caution; Macbride has variable ice, soft shorelines and seams. Ice thickness was 6-10 inches last weekend; ice but conditions have deteriorated, use caution and check ice often. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing over brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. The south arm has been producing best; best bite is the last hour of light. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing rock piles in 10-20 feet of water; size is marginal.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Ice thickness was 7-9 inches in most areas last weekend; there may be soft spots on the lake and along the shorelines now. The bite has been fairly slow but picks up towards sunset. Black Crappie – Slow: A few fish have been caught after dark. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have been caught in 5-15 feet of water but have only been 4- to 7-inches mostly.

Union Grove Lake

Ice thickness was 8-10 inches on most of the lake before the warm up; edges may be soft now. The aeration unit is on; there is open water at the south end of the lake out from the dam. Best bite is the last hour of light. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Conditions are changing. Last week made quite a bit of ice, but this week’s temperatures and rain have softened areas and shorelines. Check ice thickness often and take safety gear with you every time. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Hawthorn Lake

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Lake Miami

Ice thickness is variable and inconsistent across the lake and is not enough to support anglers.

Lake Miss (Tug Fork West)

Thin ice is present as the lake just refroze last week.

Lake Sugema

The lake is about 50% open water. Ice thickness is variable in the other areas and is not enough to support anglers.

Lake Wapello

The lake was open water recently; the ice thickness is not enough to support anglers.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.37 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Ice thickness varies across the lake. There is open water in the main lake and around Bridgeview. There has been very little fishing pressure due to ice variability; the current ice thickness is not enough to support anglers. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – No Report: Some anglers are fishing in the South Fork area and in Buck Creek. Use caution; the ice thickness varies. Walleye – No Report: There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. This was effective January 1st. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed.

Red Haw Lake

Ice thickness is not enough to support anglers. Visitors are asked to avoid the campground area.

Most area lakes have thin ice or open water; ice thickness varies across each lake. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Beaver Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills mid-lake in the trees in 15-18 feet of water and on the top of the drop-off to the deepest water on the lower part of the lake.

Big Creek Lake

As of Feb. 8, Big Creek Lake had ice thickness from 9 to 12 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging minnows or waxworms on glow jigs over brush piles on the upper half of the lake and along the roadbed out from the Ensign Shelter on the east shore. Best bite is in the morning and early evening.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Ice conditions will be variable and changing over the next week as warm weather continues. As of Feb. 8, ponds and lakes in Central Iowa have 5-11 inches of ice. For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite is light; anglers are finding fish suspended close to deep tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Target the tree piles in the north arm of the lake.

Meadow Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing late afternoon to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill – Slow: Target the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 8-inch bluegill.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie have been tough to catch during mid-day. Anglers willing to move around will do well. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report catching bluegills on the 14 feet contour; not necessarily around tree piles.

Ice conditions are deteriorating rapidly in the district. Use caution if venturing out. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Three Mile Lake

Shorelines have opened up over the last week. Open water at the main boat ramp.

Ice conditions have deteriorated over the past week with recent warm weather. Some ponds are completely ice free; the ice has pulled away from the shoreline at some lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.