NewsPolitics & Government
Feenstra Condemns China’s Illegal and Brazen Violation of U.S. Airspace
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after voting to condemn China for its illegal and brazen violation of U.S. airspace:
“Today, I voted to condemn China’s illegal and brazen violation of U.S. airspace. Their balloon deployment was nothing more than a surveillance mission to identify our military installations and infiltrate our country. As Iowa’s voice in Congress, I will not tolerate China’s efforts to threaten our national security, buy up our farmland, steal our intellectual property, or surveil our children. Instead, we must hold China accountable for their reckless actions and project strong leadership on the global stage.”