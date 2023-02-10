IRFA Statement on Multistate Congressional Letter Urging Biden Administration to Act Swiftly on Governors’ Year-Round E15 Action

Today more than 30 members of the U.S. House and Senate sent a letter to White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and EPA Administrator Michael Regan urging them to “swiftly and diligently implement the outstanding regulatory action” taken by a bipartisan group of Midwest governors to allow the year-round sale of E15.

Under the Clean Air Act, the Biden Administration had 90 days upon which to implement the governors’ action. Nearly 200 days have passed since that Congressionally required deadline passed.

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) executive director Monte Shaw made the following statement:

“It is unconscionable for me to think that when the White House breaks the law, Midwest motorists are the ones forced to pay the penalty at the pump. It is not too late for President Biden to rein in his OMB and to get this rule back on track. IRFA is grateful to see Congress stand up to defend its prerogatives under the Clean Air Act. Congress gave governors the power to equalize regulations for fuels like E10 and E15, and Congress gave the EPA 90 days to act. This deadline is there to protect the governors’ initiative and to protect the retailers and consumers who will benefit from year-round E15 sales. It is way past time for the White House to move this forward.

“As the number one ethanol producer, Iowa has the most at stake. We commend Gov. Reynolds for leading the bipartisan group of Midwest governors to start this action. And we appreciate Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird for leading a bipartisan group of state Attorneys General to defend the governors’ rights under the Clean Air Act. Today, IRFA also wants to salute Iowa’s Congressional delegation for standing united to lead Congress’ effort to ensure its laws are faithfully executed. Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, along with Iowa House members Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Randy Feenstra and Zach Nunn have our deep appreciation.”

Background:

April 28, 2022: Midwest Governors notify EPA they are exercising their authority under the Clean Air Act to equalize regulations for E10 and E15.

July 27, 2022: Congressionally- mandated 90-day deadline passes for EPA to finalize the Governors’ action.

January 17, 2023 Gov. Reynolds demands immediate action by the White House.