Wright County Board to Meet on Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. You can watch the meeting live on Monday morning on kiow.com.

The meeting will cover the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Quarterly Report. This will be followed by the board reviewing the Wright County Compensation Committee’s recommendations for pay increases to all county elected officials. The board will only be able to reduce the recommended percentage increases or accept them. They cannot increase them. These pay changes will take effect on July 1st.

At 9:30 a.m. there will be a public hearing on proposed maximum property tax levy dollars and the board will hear an update on SF181 and if passed and signed into law requiring resubmission of the 2022 valuations affecting budgets currently in progress. A mistake at the state level on property tax evaluations is causing the legislature to pass a revised valuation standard.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will give a secondary road update.