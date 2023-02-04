Humboldt to Get New Gym and Classrooms

The Humboldt Community School Board has approved a bid to build two new classrooms and a gymnasium. The bids were $4.4 million for the new gymnasium at Taft Elementary School and $3.5 million for the new classrooms. Construction is expected to begin soon on the facilities.

The board also looked into new additions at the middle school building. The architectural firm estimated that the cost would be $1.4 million, but bids for the project were much higher ranging from $2 million to $2.4 million. The board has tabled that project for the moment.