HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/30/2023

IGHSAU/IHSAA

GIRLS

Forest City 54 North Iowa 22

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72 West Hancock 69

Humboldt 60 GHV 40

Central Springs 61 Rockford 19

Waterloo Christian 48 Nashua-Plainfield 29

#7 3A Osage 66 Charles City 11

Saint Ansgar 51 Crestwood 47

BOYS

Forest City 79 North Iowa 69

Tommy Miller scored 28 points

#10 3A Humboldt 86 GHV 63

Central Springs 82 Rockford 61

Crestwood 60 Saint Ansgar 49

#8 3A Charles City 68 OSage 56

Waterloo Christian 76 Nashua-Plainfield 66

 

 

