HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/30/2023
GIRLS
Forest City 54 North Iowa 22
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72 West Hancock 69
Humboldt 60 GHV 40
Central Springs 61 Rockford 19
Waterloo Christian 48 Nashua-Plainfield 29
#7 3A Osage 66 Charles City 11
Saint Ansgar 51 Crestwood 47
BOYS
Forest City 79 North Iowa 69
Tommy Miller scored 28 points
#10 3A Humboldt 86 GHV 63
Central Springs 82 Rockford 61
Crestwood 60 Saint Ansgar 49
#8 3A Charles City 68 OSage 56
Waterloo Christian 76 Nashua-Plainfield 66