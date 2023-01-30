Wind Chill Advisory WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: AREA STATE QUALIFIERS 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal27 mins agoLast Updated: January 30, 2023

North Central Trailblazers

100, Mariah Michels

110, Emma Hall

Clear Lake

155, Olivia Fausnaugh

Mason City

105, Layla Phillips

110, Lila Sheehan

115, Kamina Munson

130, Alexis Hoeft

140, Kyleigh James

145, Kallie Gibbons

190, Taryn Boehmer

West Fork, Sheffield

125, Autumn Stonecypher

155, Joslyn Bordwell

Osage

100, Gable Hemann

105, Alexis Kolbet

110, Jalynn Goodale

115, Maddie Swenson

135, Annaliese Arciniega

140, Katelynn Huebsch

170, Leah Grimm

235, Emma Schipper

Algona

100, Harley Tobin

125, Abbe Gorham

