Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: AREA STATE QUALIFIERS
North Central Trailblazers
100, Mariah Michels
110, Emma Hall
Clear Lake
155, Olivia Fausnaugh
Mason City
105, Layla Phillips
110, Lila Sheehan
115, Kamina Munson
130, Alexis Hoeft
140, Kyleigh James
145, Kallie Gibbons
190, Taryn Boehmer
West Fork, Sheffield
125, Autumn Stonecypher
155, Joslyn Bordwell
Osage
100, Gable Hemann
105, Alexis Kolbet
110, Jalynn Goodale
115, Maddie Swenson
135, Annaliese Arciniega
140, Katelynn Huebsch
170, Leah Grimm
235, Emma Schipper
Algona
100, Harley Tobin
125, Abbe Gorham