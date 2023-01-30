Larry A. Voldahl, age 75 of Lake Mills, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Visitation for Larry will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, with Rev. Randy Baldwin officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow at North Prairie Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the North Prairie Lutheran Cemetery Fund, or to the donor’s choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221