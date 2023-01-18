Gov. Reynolds Statement on the House Education Committee Passing the Students First Act

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement today in response to the Iowa Senate Committee on Education and Iowa House Education Reform Committee Passing the Students First Act:

“This is just the first step in giving educational freedom to Iowa’s students and parents. For too long government has told parents when, how, and where their kids can receive an education. It’s time for the government to get out of the way and allow parents the freedom of choice in education.

“It is not shocking to see the same special interest groups who tried to lock our students out of their classrooms advocating against this bill. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now.

“I look forward to this bill reaching the floor in both chambers. Iowans deserve to see where their elected leaders stand.”