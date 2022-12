22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 16

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is from Lake Mills high school. Lucas Oldenkamp had a monster week for the Bulldogs.

He started by winning the Emmetsburg tournament with a tech fall. in the finals, 17-0, over the kid that beat him in the finals last year.

And against Albert Lea Area, he won 10-4.

Oldenkamp is currently ranked #1 in Class 1A by IAWrestle, and he’s helped the Bulldogs enter the first dual rankings at #13.