NIACC Alumnus James T. Johnson to be Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program

James T. “Jim” Johnson, a Mason City native and 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, NIACC’s predecessor, will be honored for his accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumnus award at the Pathways to Success Program in April. Johnson, spent decades in the aerospace industry serving as Vice President of Engineering, Research, and Development with Boeing, President of General Electric Commercial Aircraft Leasing, and retired as President of Gulfstream Aerospace in 1999. He will serve as the keynote speaker.

Other awards presented at the event will include NIACC retiree, Mary (Steiger) Wendt, a 1976 NIACC graduate, who will be honored as Distinguished Alumna, and numerous current students who will be recognized with the NIACC Student Leadership award.

The NIACC Alumni Association hosts Pathways to Success annually to honor accomplished alumni and to recognize a select group of students for their scholarship, leadership, and character.

The event will be held on Friday, April 28 beginning at 2pm in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on campus. The public is invited, there is no cost to attend. Sponsors include the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, Tony & Sue Coloff, and NIACC Student Government.